Former city councilor Blake Ewing

 Cory Young

I often wasn’t sure of what to make of Blake Ewing during his years on the Tulsa City Council, but hindsight helps.

Even more clarifying is the candid and humble retrospective in the Tulsa World ("Blake Ewing: A personal journey and a public one," Aug. 5).

I thank Blake for sharing this personal column and for his years of time and effort given to Tulsa.

Those of us who have been content to sit back and watch are too often whiny and negative on the rare occasions when we participate at all.

Ewing has had his share of criticism, so this is just one small effort toward balancing that scale.

