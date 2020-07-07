Peaceful March

This aerial view of the west lawn at the Wagoner County Courthouse shows the sizeable crowd that gathered to hear a number of speeches following the Peaceful March Against Racial Injustice held Thursday, June 4, 2020. TYLER PUCKETT PHOTO

What a beautiful editorial column from John Jenkins ("To my white allies against racism and social injustice ... thank you," June 2).

Thank you for publishing that paean to peace!

Brings to mind 2 Kings 6:15-17 (King James version): “And when the servant of the man of God was risen early, and gone forth, behold, an host compassed the city both with horses and chariots. And his servant said unto him, Alas, my master! how shall we do?

"And he answered, Fear not: for they that be with us are more than they that be with them.

"And Elisha prayed, and said, Lord, I pray thee, open his eyes, that he may see. And the Lord opened the eyes of the young man; and he saw: and, behold, the mountain was full of horses and chariots of fire round about Elisha.”

Carl Stephani, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

FEATURED VIDEO

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags