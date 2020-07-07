What a beautiful editorial column from John Jenkins ("To my white allies against racism and social injustice ... thank you," June 2).
Thank you for publishing that paean to peace!
Brings to mind 2 Kings 6:15-17 (King James version): “And when the servant of the man of God was risen early, and gone forth, behold, an host compassed the city both with horses and chariots. And his servant said unto him, Alas, my master! how shall we do?
"And he answered, Fear not: for they that be with us are more than they that be with them.
"And Elisha prayed, and said, Lord, I pray thee, open his eyes, that he may see. And the Lord opened the eyes of the young man; and he saw: and, behold, the mountain was full of horses and chariots of fire round about Elisha.”
Carl Stephani, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO