I am the retiring president of the Tulsa Metro Retired Educators Association and would like to thank Gov. Kevin Stitt and Legislature for passing and approving House Bill 3350, which gives a cost of living raise to retired first responders, teachers and state employees.
Those who have been retired for two years but less than five years will receive a 2% increase. While those retired five years or more, starting July 1, will receive a 4% increase in retirement.
These retirees are members of the Oklahoma Teachers Retirement System, Oklahoma Firefighters Pension and Retirement System, Oklahoma Police Pension and Retirement System, Uniform Retirement System for Justice and Judges and the Oklahoma Public Employees Retirement System.
This is the first cost-of-living raise these retirees have received in 12 years!
Thanks to all retirees who have lobbied long and hard for this well-deserved raise.
This increase did not cost the state a dime but was paid for by the retirement systems themselves.
