A May 23 letter was well thought out and beautifully written ("Price of freedom means sacrificing for the common good").
The writer expressed what so many of us elders and vulnerable generation feel about the lack of sacrifice of the general public during this time of opening the country.
If you feel that you have a constitutional right to not wear a mask because it is an inconvenience or a little uncomfortable or you feel so many people have to die anyway before this is over, please consider the person you infect will probably be someone you love or a dear friend.
Are you ready to let that happen? I am not.
As a U.S. citizen, I consider it my responsibility to not only protect myself but as many fellow citizens as I can. Thank you to the letter writer.
I miss my children, grandchildren and my dear friends. I count the letter writer now as a friend too.
Thanks to all who do respect and protect others.
Ione McDonnell, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video