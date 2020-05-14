In the letter "Spiritual Revival" (May 7), the writer speculates that the current pandemic, and all intermittent ones throughout history, might be "wake-up" calls from God to remind us that he is "in charge."
So God gets the rap for all this suffering? And all so a "temporary revival" might follow?
In times like these, I take no comfort in such a theology.
What I want to know is whether there is a deity who loves me and cares about me.
Why we suffer is too deep for me to plumb. Inquiry into what spiritual being might help us cope and rebound is more to my liking.
A theology that justifies thousands of random deaths as a deliberate act of God is not helpful.
Cary Wood, Jenks
