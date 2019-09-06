Yesterday morning, I was driving on 41st Street, going west on Mingo Road. As I descended the hill over the expressway, my SUV had gained momentum so that I was going over the speed limit.
The traffic was very light, when what should appear was a motorcycle police man with his red and blue lights a blazing.
Yes, I had been caught for speeding by a policeman who was hiding behind bushes or a building, which seems blatantly unfair and very sneaky. Although accidents can happen in seconds, I fail to see where the danger was in this case.
I'm not making an excuse, since, yes, I was speeding.
My question is where are the police when drivers run red lights and stop signs, which truly could cause accidents?
Then I read in the Tulsa World that they're cracking down on those who run yellow lights — never seen that happen yet — I think they're way over their heads just trying to catch those who run red lights.
Although I don't condone speeding, it seems there are more urgent problems in Tulsa to solve than ambushing speeders by hiding your motorcycle, putting out your radar gun to catch speeders and slapping them with a fine of $150.
It sure adds to the city's coffers. Couldn't help but think, since it was the last week in August, quotas must be reached, which, of course, any police officer will vehemently deny.
