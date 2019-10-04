Are the comments made in the letter "Imagine there were no liberals, it's easy if you try" (Sept. 21) for real?
The writer contends that John Lennon's iconic song "Imagine" espouses Republican values. I'm sure Lennon would have been shocked and appalled.
The letter goes on to say that liberals want to steal from the wealthy to give away their fortunes.
What liberals really want is simply fair taxation and to help the less fortunate.
Finally, the letter calls for imagining there are no liberals and what a wonderful world that would be. Upon reading the comments, I could only shake my head in sadness.
What a twisted view of the world.
