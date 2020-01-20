Consider these questions regarding the character and behavior of the president.
If you owned a company would you want someone like President Donald Trump to work for you?
If you needed a doctor would you want a doctor like President Trump to treat you? Would you send your child or mother to a doctor like President Trump?
Would you want a banker like President Trump? Would you trust him with your money?
Would you want someone like the president to be your next door neighbor?
Would you want someone like President Trump to be your minister, rabbi or priest?
Would you, or did you, raise your children to be like President Trump?
Jim Tuttle, Chandler
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO