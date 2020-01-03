Editorial writer Ginnie Graham discussed many compelling ways in which public education is failing to address the essential emotional needs of significant numbers of our public school children (“What legislators need to do for children in trauma,” Dec. 15)
Here is how addressing such needs might begin.
Change state law so representatives are placed in direct control of every school board in their districts. If they claim to be unqualified, don’t vote for them.
And after our state representatives are also superintendents of schools, enact legislation to make it illegal for any public school student to drop out. They must successfully complete an educational objective such as a diploma, certificate, internship or apprenticeship.
If students cannot meet their educational objectives in their local schools, children should be assigned by the age of 12 to full-time, live-in facilities to ensure their educational needs will be addressed and met.
The U.S. Department of Education will provide the full funding for those whose needs can only be met in these residential environments.
All of this can be accomplished at a cost far less than the continued use of prisons, which we presently use to handle the psychologically traumatized students we’ve failed to educate properly.
If state representatives can’t do the job, vote them out of office.
William Dusenberry, Broken Arrow
