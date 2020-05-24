This was supposed to be your year, the one your entire schooling has been building up to.
Those expected special times were spring break, prom, graduation, senior skip day, state championships, senior awards, scholarship presentations and the list could go on.
Instead you got social distancing, cancellations and distance learning.
You have every right to be upset and concerned for your future plans, but you also have the power to make the most of this situation.
You will be the group that faces challenges differently than those of us before you because you have lived through this pandemic as a senior in high school.
The president of Bishop Kelley told our seniors that in life things don’t always go our way, and life is never a straight path; it’s full of twists and turns and crooked lines.
In between these crooked lines are life lessons that you will have to learn to navigate.
High school is where you learn what type of person you would like to be and how to navigate some of those turns.
The class of 2020 will never take relationships, people, families, teachers or time for granted.
You and your classmates are going through something together that you will remember for the rest of your life.
Please know that your parents, teachers, family and administrators are so proud of you and your accomplishments, and we are looking forward to celebrating you and watching what you make of this experience.
Paige McMurray, Bishop Kelley High School mother of senior Cooper McMurray
