To the class of 2020, you are incredible!
Through the chaos that has changed all our lives, I have witnessed an unprecedented resilience from you.
You have stayed connected with your friends, finished high school and weathered a global pandemic as you plan your future from your home.
While there is a sadness, there is also an acceptance that we must go forward and work through this unusual time together.
Most senior activities and certainly graduations look different this year.
You have had to cut short the normal grand celebrations for such a big life event. You have missed out on the hugs and handshakes from friends and family that come from these celebrations and gatherings.
While I am sad those hugs have been missed, I am so proud of how the class of 2020 has handled this crisis. Do not let the change in how we celebrate the class of 2020 diminish your accomplishment and be proud of your achievement.
My faith is in you, this resilient generation, and your vision to solve global challenges and restore kindness to our culture.
While it is a difficult time, you are launching into the world that is hungry for creativity and empathy.
No doubt, with all the changes and adaptations you have experienced over the last two months, your ability to think outside the box and solve future challenges will be something we desperately need.
Charge On!
Leigh Goodson, president of Tulsa Community College
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video