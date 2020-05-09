There are a couple of assumptions about those most vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus that I’ve been noticing in both government guidelines and media.
People assume that the vulnerable are few, and they can afford to stay home.
In fact, 15% of Oklahomans are over 65 and 27% have a health condition compromising their immune systems.
While I haven’t been able to find data on the overlap between the two groups, it’s a safe guess there’s a lot.
So let’s say that’s one-third of people in our state are at high risk.
Many of them are working, in health care, at grocery stores, driving buses and trucks, cleaning and cooking and mowing.
They can’t afford not to, and neither can their kids and grandkids. A lot of the high-risk people I know don’t even have homes to shelter in after they get off work.
We are all at risk of infection and at risk of passing on infection, but they are most likely to die of it. They also will be most vulnerable as the virus likely re-surges and most vulnerable to the economic recession, which will be worsened by those resurgences.
For them, please wear masks, wash your hands, stay home if you can.
