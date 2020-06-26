Saturday afternoon, my wife and I decided to go see how many Donald Trump supporters who did not have tickets to attend the rally would be outside the supporting President Trump. Because of overwhelming tight security, no supporters where allowed in the fenced area surrounding the BOK Arena.
In normal times, as seen in previous rallies, thousands would have been outside in support of the president.
We assume because of the COVID-19 paranoia and recent protests that turned to riots, Tulsa authorities did not want to be embarrassed. Poor decision.
Thousands of us supporters where kept at least three blocks away. The fenced security area was empty. TV telecasts showed the arena was not full. The fake news media reporting low rally attendance and did not mention that Trump fans where prevented from even getting close.
Tim Hendricks, Bixby
Editor's note: On Monday, BOK Arena management said they had no control over events outside of the venue and, "That event and all of its logistics was handled by the event organizer. If attendees were delayed in any way, it was solely at the direction of the event organizer who had control over the outside perimeter.”
