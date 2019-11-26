I wanted to share my displeasure that the White House recently dissolved the Office of the Chief Information Security Officer. I believe such action places the Presidential Information Technology Community at serious risk of a major IT breach.
I have not heard Rep. Hern, Sen. Inhofe or Sen. Lankford’s official position on this issue and would request that they make clear publicly that such rash action is inconsistent with best practices in government IT security and in conflict with recommendations from the Office of General Counsel.
The importance of cyber security in our nation cannot be overstated. Rep. Hern, Sen. Inhofe and Sen. Lankford’s opposition to this action would help to ensure that the White House chief information security officer position and office be immediately re-instated so that cyber threats to the Presidential Information Technology Community can be prevented.
Gary Szabo, Tulsa
