This old baby boomer agrees 100% with President Trump. I am sick and tired of the Democrats and their far-left associates composed of The Squad calling the rest of us racists.
The U.S. is the greatest country in the world. Our Founding Fathers created a governing Constitution that has lasted well over 200 years.
Three cheers for President Trump.
Editor's Note: After President Trump's Twitter criticisms of four first-term congresswomen, they have become known as "The Squad." Those women are Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.
