House condemns Trump 'racist' tweets in extraordinary rebuke

President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon

This old baby boomer agrees 100% with President Trump. I am sick and tired of the Democrats and their far-left associates composed of The Squad calling the rest of us racists.

The U.S. is the greatest country in the world. Our Founding Fathers created a governing Constitution that has lasted well over 200 years.

Three cheers for President Trump.

Editor's Note: After President Trump's Twitter criticisms of four first-term congresswomen, they have become known as "The Squad." Those women are Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video

Planning the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre history center

Read the story: Tulsa Race Massacre commission picks firms to design exhibit center in Greenwood District

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags