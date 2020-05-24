What a weird time to be a high school senior.
Somehow, it seems like my son, Rin, and his graduating class have been challenged with all the unique, once-in-a-lifetime world events, both bad and good.
Yet through all of this, their resilience has begun to really shine.
Despite working from home, my son has been on top of things with school and headed to college in a few months. His brilliance and creativity in art and music amaze me. His interest in public policy is new yet fascinating.
Even though we debate many key points and don’t always agree, he brings the research and background data to defend his positions.
I always understand why he believes the way he does and have learned to respect his opinions. He makes me think. I love that.
We need more problem solvers in this world who can think outside of the box.
Staying home together during this pandemic has brought us closer. As a society, we have a lot of recovering to do, but I’ll always cherish these days for the extra time it gave me with him.
For the long talks. The serious and excited debates had with a laugh. The hugs.
I find myself wondering what that will be like for him, as the next big transition in life. Yet I know he is truly ready for and can handle whatever comes his way.
No matter what, Rin, your family is behind you 100%. We love you!
Rep. Melissa Provenzano, Tulsa
Editor's Note: Melissa Provenzano represents House District 79, is a former educator and mother to Rin Venable, a senior from Booker T. Washington High School.
