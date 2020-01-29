As the impeachment of President Donald J. Trump continues, will the Republican controlled Senate follow or thwart the will of the American people?
A brand new CNN poll can give senators a good assessment of the will of the American people. First of all, a majority of Americans (51%) support both the impeachment and removal of Trump as president. That includes 59% of women, 86% of African Americans and 56% of those under 45 years of age.
A second question asked in this poll was whether "witnesses be included in the Senate trial?” The results were 69% responded yes, and only 26% said no. That includes 69% of independents who agreed witnesses should be included as evidence in this trial.
Of the two impeachment charges against Trump, 58% of respondents thought Trump did abuse the power of the presidency and 57% thought Trump obstructed Congress.
The bottom line is that the people think that Trump did what he is alleged to have done.
This radical group of GOP have a history of thwarting the will of the people and ramming through choices only supported by Republicans, rather than all Americans.
If they do it again in this impeachment trial, perhaps it is time to remove those incumbents who do not respect the will of the American people.
J. D. Wemhaner, Jenks
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video