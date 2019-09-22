It is that time of the year again, Medicare Part D Prescription Drug coverage open enrollment begins Oct. 15th and ends on Dec. 7.
It is very important for all seniors on Medicare to review their Part D prescription drug coverage every year to ensure they are getting the most effective coverage for the price.
This review is important because each year the insurance companies can change their premium rates, the drugs they cover and the co-pay rates the enrollee pays. So the plan you were on in 2019 may not be the best plan for you in 2020.
There is free counseling help available at LIFE Senior Services, one of Tulsa's leading United Way agencies. LIFE has a large team of qualified counseling staff and volunteers to help you.
And the counseling is available by appointment, so no need to spend hours waiting at a first-come, first-served location. Just call 918-664-9000 to make an appointment for your free, personal review session.
Doing this brings peace of mind as you will find out if your current plan is still the best one for you for 2020. I encourage all Medicare Part D seniors to take advantage of this free, valuable community service.
Editor's Note:Jeanne Sturges is on the board of directors for LIFE Senior Services and is a counseling volunteer in the Medicare Part D program.
