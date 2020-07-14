It was good to see that an award-winning journalist and attorney, Abby Broyles, won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate.
She will be a good alternative to Sen. Jim Inhofe in November.
I have the utmost respect for Inhofe and his accomplishments for Oklahoma in his four terms. Though, I cannot understand why he continues to call man-made climate change a hoax.
Living in this age of massive scientific support for climate change, I'm sure Inhofe understands the science is real.
However, as a Republican he cannot support this truth because of his fears that our economy and our government will somehow suffer if money is spent to help alleviate the future damaging effect to our world environment.
Conservative values are good, but not when it comes to climate change.
It is time for a change.
At 80 years old, just because he can fly an airplane upside down doesn't mean he will live forever. He has a wonderful family with which he should probably be enjoying more.
It hurts me to write this letter because I have been friends with one of his sons-in-law for more than 30 years.
Darrell Hazle, Broken Arrow
