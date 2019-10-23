We have only until Monday to take a crucial step in increasing access to needed health care services for all Oklahomans.
This is a pivotal moment in our state’s history. This is a call to action.
Last year, around 548,000 of our neighbors were without health insurance, leaving us with the second highest uninsured rate in the nation. Being uninsured leads to many long-lasting negative effects for individuals, families and communities, and these effects are felt for generations.
So, what can we do about this crisis?
State Question 802, a ballot initiative to expand the Medicaid program to cover people earning up to 133% of the federal poverty level, aims to improve health outcomes for all, no matter their socioeconomic status.
Right now, there is a petition circulating to get SQ 802 on the ballot in 2020. It needs 178,000 signatures from registered voters, and it's waiting for yours.
I encourage readers to do the research, to look into the benefits of expanding Medicaid, to learn more about the improved health outcomes in states that have already expanded, to make informed decisions and to exercise their civic responsibilities in ways that enhance life for everyone.
We owe it to each other to make sure no one in our state has to choose between buying groceries for their family and paying medical bills.
To learn more about SQ 802, go to www.okpolicy.org or www.yeson802.org.
