What happened to truth in advertising? Current labels must be challenged.
The liberal Democrats have joined with the socialists so that there is little difference between a European socialist and a Democrat.
The conservative Republicans have been unified as the tea party.
Many old conservative Democrats are calling themselves Republicans and are being led by Donald Trump. Of course, some true Republicans are upset and have been labeled as Never Trumpers.
Progressive folks aren’t, and those endorsing the Green New Deal are definitely green.
Democrats say and do whatever they can to sway public sentiment and hopefully win political power. Backed by the mainstream and social media, they draw attention away from the content of presidential comments.
Those fighting against Trump twist his words, labeling them as racist, sexist or lies. In truth, Trump doesn’t care who or what someone is as he stands up for America and its traditional ideology.
Gone are the days of being judged by the content of your character and not asking what your government can do for you.
Today people demand that the government take care of everyone from the cradle to the grave. Do we really need to have political discussions about the morality of killing babies or attacking someone just because of their conservative message?
I urge people prone to hate and violence to take a deep breath and consider how that’s working for you. Americans shouldn’t be fighting with Americans.
Labels should be dispensed more carefully.
