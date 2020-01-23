All the investigations by Robert Mueller, Michael Horowitz and the judiciary are done. The evidence of corruption points to President Donald Trump and his Republican cohorts.
The Republicans are relying on our tribalism to overlook their corruption and remain loyal to their lying and deceitful party.
So are we going to remain as tribalist, mindless Republican puppets, or are we going to move to the light of truth and liberate Oklahoma from its grip on us?
Since the Republicans have been in office, our state has dropped to the bottom of the barrel in seven categories. It also sits at the top of at least four negative categories. That's 11 categories bringing shame and embarrassment to our state.
Everywhere I travel, when I reveal I’m from Oklahoma I always get a negative response or laughed at.
In John 3:19, Jesus says, "This is the condemnation, that light has come into the world but men preferred darkness rather than light because their deeds are evil."
The evidence of the three investigations shined the light on Trump and the Republicans revealing they are corrupt, deceitful and bold face liars. Unfortunately, our state lawmakers are complicit with them. They would rather back a liar to stay in office rather than stand up for the truth.
Shame on them. The Bible says the truth shall set us free. I'm ready to be set free and live free.
Trump must be impeached and his lying party voted out of office. It's the right and good thing for the country and for the state of Oklahoma.
Bruce Emerson, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: The U.S. House impeached President Donald Trump and the articles of impeachment have gone to the U.S. Senate.
