Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, Oklahomans cannot afford to overlook the census.
Having an accurate count of residents in our area and in our state is incredibly important for several reasons.
First, for every Oklahoman not counted, we lose an estimated $1,675 in federal funds each year.
Multiplied by 10 - the number of years until the next census - that's almost $17,000 missed per person, which would go to other states.
These funds are used to help us build and maintain roads; they go toward education and health care and many other services for Oklahomans.
Another important reason to be counted is it helps ensure you have a local voice at the state Capitol and at the national level.
Oklahoma House and Senate districts and national congressional districts are drawn up based on population counts.
We actually lost a congressional seat in the past because of our census counts. I would like to see us regain that seat.
Right now, estimates show that only about 43% of Oklahomans have filled out the census.
Just imagine if we had to weather the current pandemic with less than half of the federal funds sent to states to help our residents and small businesses, those who are unemployed and our hospitals and health care workers.
Filling out the census takes less than 10 minutes.
It can be completed online at www.census.gov, or you can call and answer questions at (844) 330-2020.
Editor's Noe: Rep. Terry O'Donnell represents District 23 in the Oklahoma House.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video