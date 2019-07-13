The nearly full page column by Ted Widmer ("Ted Widmer: The words of Abraham Lincoln and Donald Trump... side by side... you decided who said it best," July 4) was well-researched, well-stated and compelling.
As we celebrate our nation's remarkable history of democracy and freedom, it is distressing to note the vast disparity in values (and lack thereof) in our leadership, as demonstrated by the quotations cited by Widmer.
The daily calendar of famous quotations sitting on my counter had the following timely entry on July 4: "The test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have much; it is whether we provide enough for those who have too little." (Franklin D. Roosevelt).
It is high time that we Americans — in order to protect our democracy — call upon our Congressional representatives to stand up and address the flagrant excesses in catering to the few at the economic peak at the dire expense of the vast masses struggling to make ends meet.
We ignore these issues at our own peril.
