For several years now, our nation has become very divided politically.
Ever since Donald Trump announced his candidacy for president in 2015, the division has worsened. I blame Trump; he is a master at sowing seeds of division.
I also blame the Republican congressional members who support Trump in nearly everything he says or does, without regard to illegality of his actions.
Illegal actions suggest conspiracy, which begets corruption, and the consequence can be destruction of trust.
In “Killers of the Flower Moon,” author David Grann quotes Don DeLillo: “Conspirators have a logic and a daring beyond our reach; all conspirators are the same taut story of men who find coherence in some criminal act.”
Grann then quotes from the trial of the ones charged with murdering several Osage Indians during the early 1900s oil boom in Osage County. The prosecutor told the jury: “The time now has come for you men to stand for law and order and decency, time to uncrown this king.”
Then the judge warned the jury: “There never has been a country on this earth that has fallen except when that point was reached where the citizens would say, ‘We cannot get justice in our courts.’”
The Trump administration’s blatant disregard for the rule of law without consequence adds to the division and nurtures a deepening distrust of our judicial system.
Is our divided nation headed for failure? Not if the people finally demand Congress take a stand for law and order.
