Time for Oklahoma and U.S. voters to wake up and clean up the White House as President Donald Trump and his staff members are increasingly doing more, more, more criminal acts.
We should praise that whistleblower for being very courageous to report Trump's criminal action of trying to get Ukraine's help to corrupt America's 2020 election.
Now Attorney General Bill Barr and Rudy Giuliani are alleged to have been involved with Trump's criminal activity along with other staff members.
American voters must act to oust Sen. Mitch McConnell, Sen. Lindsey Graham and others for protecting Trump. Our Sen. Jim Inhofe and Sen. James Lankford need to be gone. They have been very soft on Trump.
Too many senators are weak and scared of Trump and have done nothing to act on many bills passed by the U.S. House.
Trump has been weakening American military defenses by recalling U.S. troops from the other countries. Where is our defense against Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, Syria and others with dictators?
We must wake up and act to stop the criminal activities at the White House right now, and we need to pray for God to provide us the protections from these evils.
