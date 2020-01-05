BOMBING REMEMBRANCE

A man carries an American flag while walking through the Field of Empty Chairs at the 24th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum on Friday, April 19, 2019. In background, three soldiers assigned to the U. S. Army Recruiting Battalion on Oklahoma City silently honor Army recruiters who died in the blast. Eight people who worked in the recruiting office were killed in the bombing. The event honors the memory of the 168 people killed on April 19, 1995, during a terrorist attack on the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in downtown Oklahoma City. Photo by JIM BECKEL/The Oklahoman

 JIM BECKEL

Your daily remembrance section for the people killed by the senseless Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building bombing has touched my heart.

That our country could spawn such evil — in the person of Timothy McVeigh — might lead one to despair. Then, I am reminded of the literally thousands who donated their time, effort and, yes, love, toward the mending and healing that have gone on since April 19, 1995.

This is the time of year to hold our family and dear ones even closer. Your daily remembrances serve to remind me that we must also embrace the families who lost loved ones. As fellow human beings we can do no less. God bless you all.

