Your daily remembrance section for the people killed by the senseless Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building bombing has touched my heart.
That our country could spawn such evil — in the person of Timothy McVeigh — might lead one to despair. Then, I am reminded of the literally thousands who donated their time, effort and, yes, love, toward the mending and healing that have gone on since April 19, 1995.
This is the time of year to hold our family and dear ones even closer. Your daily remembrances serve to remind me that we must also embrace the families who lost loved ones. As fellow human beings we can do no less. God bless you all.
