I have to disagree with the editorial board's opinion on the timing of the vote on Superintendent Deborah Gist ("Tulsa School Board should have postponed superintendent contract vote," July 6).
The new board members do not have the institutional knowledge necessary to make this vote.
Their vote could not possible be based on board knowledge and experience.
The superintendent deserves to be judged by those with whom she has worked with for the time period involved, not be judged by two new members whose vote would be suspect.
