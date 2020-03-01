Photographers, insurance exam preppers and flight academies are among the 1,400 vendors approved to sell services to Epic charter students using state-provided funds.
If that information from the Tulsa World's Feb. 23 story raises your eyebrows, what do you think of buying Transcendental Meditation for students? ("'Our kids have become a piggy bank': Epic Charter Schools shields $50M in taxpayer funds from public scrutiny").
Only not at Epic, but at Tulsa Public Schools.
On Jan. 6, the TPS board considered spending $140,000 to provide TM to 240 students and 20 staff at Hale High School. The Oklahoma education department had already approved a grant to cover the cost, using federal Title I Part A funds.
Such money should be used to help low-income students make better grades. TPS figured that TM would enhance cognitive function. That reeks of Marie Antoinette's "let them eat cake" disconnect.
How much one-on-one tutoring, for example, could $140,000 buy?
Compounding the waste, students weren't even required to participate. And the price tag was 3.5 times higher than some California schools pay. Never mind that at the same meeting the board anguished over a $20 million budget cut.
TM has its advocates. But even if it helps, why pay? One teacher told me she implemented a brief period of quiet to get her students focused.
It worked. It cost nothing.
The TPS proposal was withdrawn after I protested to state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister.
Whatever Epic’s problems, TPS must get its own money-wasting house in order.
First step: Hire a new superintendent. Deborah Gist must go.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video