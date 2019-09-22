Tulsa parents have reason to question recent claims made by Tulsa Public Schools officials.
TPS recently announced it faces a budget shortfall and must cut $20 million. After historic increases of $620 million the last two years, what is the cause of this shortfall? A lack of state funding, of course.
Here’s the real explanation: Enrollment has declined for each of the last seven years at TPS, dropping by almost 5,000 students since 2011.
Astonishingly, as enrollment has declined, TPS claims operating expenses have increased.
Finances aside, the real issue is why parents are choosing a different option for their children.
The Tulsa World reported that only 57% of TPS students reported feeling safe at school last year; only 26.1% were proficient in both reading and math.
Who can blame parents for looking for an alternative?
The cause of Tulsa’s financial challenges is clear: Parents and students have decided they would be better served elsewhere, and the district is feeling the financial consequences.
The district serves the students and parents, not the other way around. If Tulsa officials want to turn the district around, they should stop demanding a taxpayer bailout and instead focus on how to better serve children.
Editor's Note: Curtis Shelton is a policy research fellow at the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.