I applaud the Tulsa Police Department strictly enforcing the traffic laws on the freeways around the metro area this month since I consider tailgating at 70-plus miles an hour to be attempted assault with a deadly weapon.
Naturally that charge will probably not happen unless I, family or friends are killed or maimed in an accident.
But, maybe a few tickets written this month will convince everyone who routinely breaks the traffic laws to stop doing that, particularly those who drive big pickups, large trucks, luxury vehicles, Kansas and Missouri licensed vehicles and special plated vehicles.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum’s administration keeps touting the Mother Road - Route 66 - running through Tulsa.
Has the mayor or anyone in the administration driven Route 66 between West 33rd and 21st streets, aka Southwest Boulevard? It is seriously in bad shape.
I suggest you or someone who is trustworthy in your administration to drive that stretch of RT, 66, particularly in a rain storm. It will be an adventure.
Bill Davis Major, Mannford
