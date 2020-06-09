If you vaccinate, then you need to know about recent federal actions that raise disturbing questions.
Demands for compensation for vaccine-related injuries tripled over the last decade. During the past two years, over half of the injuries were not caused by a vaccine, but rather how the vaccine was administered. The person doing the injection bungled it.
The surge in claims has overwhelmed the vaccine injury compensation system. It now takes 10 months just to get an initial review.
So, the Department of Health and Human Services proposed disallowing claims for the shoulder and rotator cuff injuries that a flubbed injection can cause.
Lately HHR dropped its proposal. But you have to wonder: How much training is required to give an injection correctly? Does everyone who hangs out a “Get your free shot!” sign during flu season have such training?
Maybe your corner pharmacy isn’t the best place to get vaccinated. (Never mind the Bartlesville pharmacist who mistakenly gave potentially lethal doses of insulin instead of flu vaccine last November.)
Before the government injects us all with some future COVID-19 vaccine, a lot of people had better be trained to do it properly. But will they be?
Scott Pendleton, Tulsa
