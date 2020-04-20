Perhaps one positive to come out of the current pandemic and economic crisis is what may be appearing as a pathological transformation of President Donald Trump, as observed in his daily televised briefings, from a dangerous solipsist to a mere narcissist, the latter being a far less scary character defect, although still notably sociopathic.
“Losing Reality: On Cults, Cultism, and the Mindset of Political and Religious Zealotry" by Robert Jay Lifton, a National Book Award recipient, provides especially relevant expert perspective in this regard.
John Mueller, Tulsa
