GOP leaders hit brakes on virus aid as governors seek help

President Donald Trump speaks before he signs the coronavirus stimulus relief package in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, March 27, 2020, in Washington, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., listen. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

Perhaps one positive to come out of the current pandemic and economic crisis is what may be appearing as a pathological transformation of President Donald Trump, as observed in his daily televised briefings, from a dangerous solipsist to a mere narcissist, the latter being a far less scary character defect, although still notably sociopathic.

“Losing Reality: On Cults, Cultism, and the Mindset of Political and Religious Zealotry" by Robert Jay Lifton, a National Book Award recipient, provides especially relevant expert perspective in this regard.

John Mueller, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags