Although well-meaning, advocates of Trap/Neuter/Release often choose to ignore the documented concerns regarding the ecologic, public health, humane and social nuisance impacts of feral cats.
Assuming these TNR programs will lead to reduced feral cat numbers and provide feral cats with good welfare are both fallacies.
The concept of a no-kill shelter sounds good too, after all we don’t want to kill anything, right? No kill just means we choose to not humanely euthanize these animals, but they and other species will still die and often cruelly.
What do we know about TNR colonies?
First, fed feral cat colonies do not decrease in population. Studies have shown there is recruitment of unsterilized cats, and people use them as dumping sites for unwanted pets.
Second, these cats often die from disease, predation, trauma and human cruelty.
No kill doesn’t mean no animals die. Scientific-based estimates are that feral cats kill at least 1 billion wild birds each year in the U.S. and are a worldwide threat to bird survival wherever they are found.
Last, every major public health organization stated they are against feral cat colonies.
Where feeding occurs, cats and wildlife congregate, allowing the potential transmission of diseases such as rabies. Cats shed the parasite toxoplasma that can cause human disease.
Isn’t the current disease situation enough of a lesson about listening to public health professionals?
I love cats, they are wonderful pets, keep them indoors so everyone is safer.
Editor's Note: Dr. Kay Backues is the senior staff veterinarian at the Tulsa Zoo.
