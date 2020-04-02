My husband and I split time between our hometown in Ohio and Tulsa where he’s a coach for the Tulsa Drillers.
We've lived all over the country for his baseball career in places where trap-neuter-return programs are in place and widely accepted and where, as a result, shelter intakes and deaths are down.
Thousands of cats (and dogs) are killed in Oklahoma shelters every year.
Many are friendly stray cats, kittens and feral cats that people find outdoors and take to shelters to help the cats.
If we want to end the killing in shelters, we cannot ignore the outdoor cat population. Trap-neuter-return programs are critical to making a city no-kill.
The cats are already in the community, and they're going to be there whether or not we spay/neuter, vaccinate and return them to their outdoor homes.
Trap-neuter-return prevents new litters from being born outside and reduces the number of cats and kittens entering shelters.
Spay/neuter means less community cats, and that's something people who like cats and people who do not like cats should be happy about.
In the initiatives to make Tulsa a no-kill city, it's going to take the entire community coming together to adopt, spay/neuter their pets, volunteer, foster and donate.
There is a long way to go, but it can be done because major areas like New York City are already saving all healthy, treatable, adoptable animals.
Tulsa can do it too, but trap-neuter-return has to be a key component.
Jill Borkowski, Tulsa
