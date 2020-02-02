As the Tulsa Animal Welfare Commission meets monthly to study information provided by city animal welfare leaders and experts, some issues need to be clarified.
The single most important issue for commissioners to embrace is the dire need for free and low-cost spay/neuter resources.
Tulsa residents own 245,000 animals. Tulsa has a massive pet overpopulation crisis. Solving that will do more than anything else to improve Tulsa’s animal welfare and reduce taxpayer expense.
Vital to spay/neuter is adopting proposed trap, neuter/spay and return (TNR) of community cats. These are offspring of feline pets abandoned or lost and whose original owners irresponsibly failed to spay/neuter them.
Trained TNR volunteers follow best practices and use donated resources to trap cats for veterinarians to vaccinate and sterilize.
Any cats that can be tamed are placed with animal welfare groups and fostered until adoption. Those that need veterinary care receive it. The rest are returned to their colonies where caregivers provide food, water, shelter, and veterinary care.
TNR is legal and a national best practice embraced by respected national organizations and charitable foundations.
Countless towns and cities nationwide, including Oklahoma City and Stillwater, support TNR as the only effective, affordable and humane solution to reducing the community cat population.
One local TNR nonprofit has prevented the birth of more than 49,000 feral kittens in the past three years, saving Tulsa taxpayers millions of dollars in what would otherwise be spent on labor and euthanasia costs.
Dana Gray, Tulsa
