Wow, I was standing outside enjoying Saturday morning when around 8:30 a.m., a scrawny, emaciated coyote came running from Skelly Drive, down Knoxville Avenue to the end of the block.

It stopped to watch me several times.

I saw it approximately two years ago with a bunny hanging from the mouth. It stopped and watched me several times, then proceeded onto Skelly Drive.

After reading a recent letter to the editor, it is obvious the coyote comes from the Brookside neighborhood into the Patrick Henry addition.

I am glad no children, my two kitties or neighbor's dogs were in harm's way.

Pamela Tinker, Tulsa

