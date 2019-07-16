Wow, I was standing outside enjoying Saturday morning when around 8:30 a.m., a scrawny, emaciated coyote came running from Skelly Drive, down Knoxville Avenue to the end of the block.
It stopped to watch me several times.
I saw it approximately two years ago with a bunny hanging from the mouth. It stopped and watched me several times, then proceeded onto Skelly Drive.
After reading a recent letter to the editor, it is obvious the coyote comes from the Brookside neighborhood into the Patrick Henry addition.
I am glad no children, my two kitties or neighbor's dogs were in harm's way.
Pamela Tinker, Tulsa
