Politics traffics in who is racist, anti-Semitic, homophobic, white supremacist and the list keeps growing.
Few people make a studied, decided choice; it’s automatic. Usually, each according to its own kind: Birds of a feather flock together.
We are products of moms and dads: looks, color and IQ. Honor them and be thankful for life.
For everyone else, cut them the same slack that you cut for yourself.
Don’t expect too much because disappointment comes from expectation.
Everyone has a bias, and the only ones who tell everything are little kids and crazy people.
Being tolerant of another is not necessarily agreeing with their view.
“If any provide not for his own, especially for those of his own house, is worse than an infidel,” 1 Timothy 5:8.
Cliff Hjelm, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video
New Cherokee Nation principal chief says tribe won't bail the state out for a decade of fiscal irresponsibility.
Read the story: Chuck Hoskin Jr. sworn in as Cherokees' 18th elected principal chief