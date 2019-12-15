Gov. Kevin Stitt is coming up with all sorts of ways to twist the tribes' arms to get more of their gaming income.
First, he claimed the gaming compact between the tribes and the state will expire Jan. 1 and had to be renegotiated. The tribes disagree, and the issue (sadly) appears headed for court.
As far as I know, Stitt never just asked quietly to sit down and discuss the issue. He simply announced that the tribes must increase, significantly, the amount they pay to the state for gaming exclusivity.
The tribes pushed back, insisting that the compact is self-renewing and that it will continue without changes.
However, they also offered to negotiate on the payment amount if the governor would agree to that condition.
So now, Stitt is threatening to open gaming to commercial interests, which would of course have a negative impact on the tribes' gross income from gaming and would probably set off an ugly period in the state where greed once again rears its ugly head and could even cause drastic unforeseen consequences.
This just seems like another in the growing list of mean and ugly political maneuvering that seems to be more and more prevalent in the country.
If it turns out that the compact is indeed self-renewing, it will be just one more instance of the government screwing the tribes. Again. Whatever happened to statesmanship?
I read back over this letter and noticed that I used the word "ugly" three times. Somehow seems correct.
