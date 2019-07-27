Thanks to the Center for Native American and Urban Studies and the Oklahoma Tribal Finance Consortium.
You have just made Gov. Kevin Stitt’s point.
According to the Tulsa World, the tribes pay a little over 10% ($1.5 billion) to get an economic impact of $13 billion ("Tribes had nearly $13 billion impact on the state in 2017, study finds," July 19).
I wish my stockbroker did this well.
Also reported recently, most other states' tribal compacts have rates far above 10%.
Hey, I would want to keep that kind of sweetheart deal also.
Time for the tribes to pay their fair share.
John W. Franklin, Claremore
Editor's Note: Gov. Stitt announced his intention to renegotiate the tribal compacts when they expire in December. Stitt said the original rate of 4% to 6% of tribal revenues going to the state was fair at the time to incentivize the gaming industry, but it was time to take another look at the issue, citing other states with fees up to 25%. Tribal leaders say they reject his call for renegotiations and question Stitt's figures and interpretation of the compacts.
