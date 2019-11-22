Just over 100 years ago, the first of Woodrow Wilson’s 14 points for peace between governments called for “Open covenants … openly arrived at.”
The current controversy over compacts between the state of Oklahoma and tribal governments reveals secrecy, bad faith and a multi-million dollar public relations blitz to obscure this fundamental issue.
Indeed, no enrolled ordinary tribal citizen knows (or is able to compare) per capita gaming revenues and fees paid the state. Monopolies (and the resulting dependencies and spoils systems) have always been the enemy of self-government; only public knowledge can counter their corrupting effects.
The Tulsa World has been especially remiss in seeking to shed some factual light on this controversy.
The introduction of Vegas-style gaming has resulted in an explosion of Vegas-style revenue and profits.
Let’s hope we don’t repeat the introduction of Vegas-style intimidation and political corruption that then resulted and took many decades to correct.
Editor’s Note: In the Nov. 17 Tulsa World, a story by Barbara Hoberock reported the exclusivity fees paid last year by 31 tribes and included the number of casinos each tribe operates in the state ("Talks on tribal gaming compacts and rates stalemated over question of renewal"). The source is the Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services.
