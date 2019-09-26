Much has been said about Cherokee Nation's minimum wage being raised which is good, but not the first.
In 2010 with the authority of the Office of Principal Chief, I increased the minimum wage from $7.25 to $10 per hour.
Also, for any employee who was fluent in the Creek language a 50-cent per-hour incentive was added.
I hope this has continued since my retirement.
A.D. Ellis, Beggs
Editor's Note: Former Principal Chief A.D. Ellis served as leader of the Muscogee (CreeK) Nation from 2008 to 2011.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video
New Cherokee Nation principal chief says tribe won't bail the state out for a decade of fiscal irresponsibility.
Read the story: Chuck Hoskin Jr. sworn in as Cherokees' 18th elected principal chief