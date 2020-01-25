Casino floor (copy)

Gov. Kevin Still has said tribal gaming compacts, which set exclusivity fees on Class III gaming, expired at midnight Tuesday night.

Last September, Gov. Kevin Stitt contracted with a Michigan law firm to help with negotiations with tribal leaders over exclusivity fees. The state will pay up to $250,000 to this firm.

In December, Stitt contracted with a Seattle-based law firm to defend against a lawsuit filed by three tribes and provide counsel regarding compact negotiations. This contract caps at $300,000.

I'm not sure where these funds are in the current state budget. The tribes have a proven record of keeping money in the state; the governor does not.

Can it be more obvious who should sit down and shut up.

Editor’s Note: The governor has stated the funds to defend the lawsuit will come from gaming fees paid to the state from the tribes.

