Last September, Gov. Kevin Stitt contracted with a Michigan law firm to help with negotiations with tribal leaders over exclusivity fees. The state will pay up to $250,000 to this firm.
In December, Stitt contracted with a Seattle-based law firm to defend against a lawsuit filed by three tribes and provide counsel regarding compact negotiations. This contract caps at $300,000.
I'm not sure where these funds are in the current state budget. The tribes have a proven record of keeping money in the state; the governor does not.
Can it be more obvious who should sit down and shut up.
Editor’s Note: The governor has stated the funds to defend the lawsuit will come from gaming fees paid to the state from the tribes.
