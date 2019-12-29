The Oklahoma Indian tribes are claiming the exclusivity rights for gambling in our state is one of perpetuity. The fees paid are the lowest of just about any Indian casino in any state.
The inclination of the tribes has been to hang on to what they’ve got and basically refuse to negotiate.
The tribes want the extension granted prior to negotiating exclusivity fees. This way the tribes would have all the leverage and could stonewall the entire process.
The amount of fees avoided enables such self-serving advertising as seen frequently on television by the Chickasaw Nation showing the virtues of its members.
Imagine members of the Oklahoma Legislature using gross production taxes for commercials. Sure the tribes have assisted communities where they have casinos but by utilizing the excess created by non-competitive fees.
The tribes' ulterior motives are obvious. It is time for the tribes to recognize their fiscal obligations and negotiate new exclusivity fees. It is the right thing to do.
Bart Younger, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.