I have watched with care and concern over the state compacts with the Oklahoma tribal nations.
I had the honor and privilege of working with the Chickasaw Nation Legislature, aiding in its effort to strengthen its constitutional democratic republic government and helping codify its laws, write and pass new laws and amendments to its Constitution, among other services.
I am grateful for that opportunity and applaud all Native American nations for making great use of opportunities which they so richly deserve.
As an American, unable to document any tribal heritage, I truly appreciated the confidence and support I received from the members of the Chickasaw Legislature. They owe the government of Oklahoma nothing.
They help to see to the needs of the communities within their boundaries with the same compassion and mission they provide to the needs of all men, women and children, regardless of their status or income.
Roger C. Redden, Muskogee
