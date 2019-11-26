As citizen of a federally recognized indigenous nation in Oklahoma, I may be a bit biased, however, in examining this issue of increasing to 25% the exclusivity fees from Oklahoma's gaming compacts with tribes.
I think some unintentional negative bias is being perpetrated by Gov. Stitt. His attorney general needs to educate him on the contract status as it currently is.
Look at it this way: Take out the billions of dollars provided to Oklahoma by the tribes, take out the dollars donated to local communities, take out the jobs provided by the tribes and take out the school donations.
Where would Oklahoma be today?
Perhaps the general public needs to see an itemized listing of where every dollar went. If all this money ($1.5 billion dollars) went to education, why is Oklahoma doing poorly in education, and why are our teachers not being paid a fair wage?
David W. Narcomey, Bristow
