A couple of weeks ago, the Oklahoma governor announced two new tribal gaming compacts had been signed.
An initial read revealed a slight change in percentages paid to the state, allowing tribes to locate casinos outside their lands and permitting sports betting.
Several tribal leaders commented on their respect for the two tribes to exercise their sovereignty and tried to obtain a financial advantage for their citizens.
From my view they were used as pawns and manipulated.
The Oklahoma attorney general determined the governor exceeded his authority and asked that the documents not be sent to the National Indian Gaming Commission for review and approval at the federal level. He found that sports betting is outside the definition of covered games in Oklahoma law. He also discussed the lack of legislative involvement.
The Oklahoma House Speaker and the Senate President Pro Tem wrote a scathing letter to the governor noting their agreement with the attorney general's position.
The Legislature's leaders mentioned legislative approvals were required, and that they saw no path to that happening this session. It was great reading and great leadership.
It is easy to be critical of this governor. But, enough Oklahoma voters thought a person absent knowledge of governmental operations, separation of powers and basic law would somehow make a fine governor.
They own this mess.
Samuel S. Alexander, Broken Arrow
