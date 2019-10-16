OU Spring Game April 12

Fans wait for Oklahoma players' autographs after the University of Oklahoma's spring game at The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

I love to watch and attend a number of sports. However, I particularly love amateur sports under the NCAA umbrella.

I believe a pay-to-play system will be a disaster unless any monies received by student athletes are not available to the individuals until the student athletes receive a diploma from the universities they are attending.

The money should be put in a trust or escrow account for the individual. No monies received should be tied in any way to the university the individual attends.

I also see a number of lawsuits being filed if pay-to-play isn't available to all student athletes in all sports.

