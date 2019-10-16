I love to watch and attend a number of sports. However, I particularly love amateur sports under the NCAA umbrella.
I believe a pay-to-play system will be a disaster unless any monies received by student athletes are not available to the individuals until the student athletes receive a diploma from the universities they are attending.
The money should be put in a trust or escrow account for the individual. No monies received should be tied in any way to the university the individual attends.
I also see a number of lawsuits being filed if pay-to-play isn't available to all student athletes in all sports.
