No matter the issue, I find it troubling that the president of Tulsa's Fraternal Order of Police feels the way to resolve an issue, attain a goal, is to "go to war" ("Police union leader explains how organization 'flipped the vote' on city council's oversight proposal," June 14).
“You have got to build those relationships before the fight starts, you have got to cultivate those things with your politicians, you have got to cultivate them with your citizens so that when you need to turn your organization into a war wagon and weaponize it and go to war, you can," said Jerad Lindsey in a podcast.
