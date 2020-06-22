We, as a nation are watching daily as this U.S. president is undergoing a nervous breakdown.
I am not so sure he was a very stable person when he was elected. The pressures of the Oval Office and his style of leadership are taking its toll on him as he is flaring back and degrading anyone who has a different opinion than his.
This is not the American president we had planned for and were used to as our leader.
He is now proclaiming to be a leader at war with anything and all things. That diverts us from the actual facts that he is an incompetent leader.
His act of deploying federal troops to the D.C. area is an example of how he will react when his time in office ends, be it seven months or four more years.
He even stated that he couldn't be replaced as president if we were engaged in war.
Get ready America as this president shows all the signs of aggressive behavior and, in his mind, he is serving this country in a way that he refused to do 50 years ago.
Bone spurs was the excuse then, and they have now moved to his head.
Jim Riddle, Drumright
